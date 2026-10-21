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Ashgabat chess: Veterans and youth collide, revealing national champions

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

The Chess Federation of Turkmenistan is organizing its national Cup in Ashgabat from October 22 to November 1. The competition, hosted at the Ashgabat Specialized Chess and Draughts School, will feature a mix of grandmasters, young players, and veterans competing in classical, rapid, and blitz formats.

Ашхабад, Туркмения
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Ашхабад, Туркмения

Prize Structure and Incentives

The tournament has a total prize pool of 10,000 manats. In Category A, the first, second, and third-place winners will receive 3,000, 2,000, and 1,000 manats, respectively. For Category B, the prizes are set at 500, 300, and 200 manats for the top three finishers. The regulations also include specific cash awards for women, sports veterans, and youth players across various age groups.

Professional Pathways

Beyond the immediate financial rewards, the tournament serves as a qualification mechanism for future competitions. High-ranking participants in their respective categories will earn the right to compete in the 2027 Turkmenistan Higher League. Additionally, top performers in the rapid and blitz disciplines will be granted the opportunity to represent the country in international tournaments.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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