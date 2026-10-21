For a group of students at the Tajik State Pedagogical University, the celebration of the country's 35th anniversary of independence has resulted in a permanent departure from the classroom. At least five students have been expelled from the institution for failing to participate in a state-mandated march-a parade the authorities categorize as a "significant political event."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Шухрат Саъдиев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Festive festivities at the Tajik National National

The expulsion order, issued by the university administration back in August, came to light on October 19 through documents obtained by Radio Azadi. The official reason cited for the termination of their studies is "non-participation in a political event." While the administration has not provided an official comment, a source within the university, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the expulsions. This source noted that the affected students belong to a single faculty and suggested that the total number of students expelled across the university might be higher than the five officially recorded.

The incident highlights a friction point between official state narratives and the lived experience of students. Prior to the events, representatives from various universities and the Ministry of Education had suggested that participation in such ceremonies was voluntary. However, the reality on the ground told a different story. Students from the Pedagogical University and other institutions reported being coerced into the drills under the threat of expulsion.

The scale of the mobilization was immense. Suraj Chorshanbezoada, deputy chairman of the Committee for Youth Affairs, estimated in July that over 100,000 young people participated in the marches across Tajikistan. In Dushanbe alone, President Emomali Rahmon stated that 11,000 participants spent six months preparing for the independence celebrations. During a speech on September 9, the President praised the youth for their efforts, while criticizing the audience for not applauding the performers with enough enthusiasm.

This reliance on mass mobilization has sparked criticism on social media and among international observers. Critics argue that such parades are vestiges of the Soviet era, reflecting a system of personality cults and authoritarianism rather than genuine national pride. Many parents and students questioned why academic time was being sacrificed for choreographed performances, with some asking if students from remote regions come to the capital to study or to serve as dancers.

This pattern of utilizing youth and women for state spectacles is not a new observation. In 2022, UN reporter Shivon Mallally described the government's use of children and young people in official events as a form of "exploitation."

As these five students face the loss of their education, the incident raises a broader question about the boundary between civic duty and coerced performance in Tajikistan's current social climate: at what point does a "voluntary" national celebration become a mandatory requirement for academic survival?