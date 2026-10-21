Singapore and Sweden sign first public policy agreements

During President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's state visit to Sweden on October 20, 2026, Singapore and Sweden formalized new institutional frameworks for clean energy cooperation and public policy education. The primary procedural development involved the signing of agreements between Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) and two Swedish institutions: the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE). These signings were witnessed by President Tharman and King Carl XVI Gustaf, marking a concrete administrative step in deepening bilateral cooperation beyond political rhetoric.

The energy component of the visit centered on a joint statement issued by Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Sweden's Ministry of Climate. While the leaders expressed intent to explore emerging technologies such as hydrogen, ammonia, and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) for regional grid links, the strongest factual basis for current cooperation remains the existing collaboration on low-carbon power generation, specifically ammonia-fuel-ready power plants. President Tharman noted that Sweden's experience in cross-border energy management is relevant to the development of the ASEAN Power Grid, a regional initiative that positions Singapore as an innovation hub and leverages Sweden's technical strengths.

Public Policy Education Frameworks

The agreements signed on October 20 represent the first institutionalized mechanisms for academic and professional exchange in public administration between the two nations. Under the agreement with KTH, both institutions will develop capability programs for public sector leaders and collaborate on a one-week overseas study visit to Stockholm as part of LKYSPP's senior management program. This operationalizes the stated goal of equipping government officials with insights into the intersection of technology, innovation, industrial strategy, and public policy.

Simultaneously, LKYSPP and SSE signed a separate agreement to establish a recurring forum bringing together academic experts, public officials, industry leaders, and civil society representatives from ASEAN and Nordic countries. This initiative is directly linked to the recent establishment of SSE's new Master in Public Policy program, creating a structured channel for engagement that aligns with broader regional policy challenges. The establishment of these academic bodies signals a shift from ad-hoc diplomatic exchanges to sustained institutional interaction in governance and policy formulation.

Institutional Interactions and Multilateral Context

The state visit also included formal engagements with Sweden's executive and legislative branches, underscoring the multi-level nature of the diplomatic interaction. President Tharman met with members of the Swedish Riksdag, including Speaker Andreas Norlen, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. These meetings focused on the practical application of a rules-based multilateral system, with specific discussion points including digital trade rules and deepening ASEAN-EU cooperation. The involvement of Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Ebba Busch, in a panel discussion at KTH further illustrated the government's role in promoting energy security and innovation, noting that energy-including hydropower and nuclear-remains central to Sweden's economic strategy.

Throughout the visit, the distinction between political commitment and administrative action was maintained through specific deliverables: the joint EMA-Ministry of Climate statement, the two signed academic agreements, and the high-level political consensus on upholding multilateralism. These actions constitute the current procedural stage of bilateral relations, moving from the symbolic gestures of King Gustaf's 2024 visit to concrete institutional partnerships in energy infrastructure and public sector training.