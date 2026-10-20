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ACOG Updates Menopause Guidelines to Include New Nonhormonal Drugs

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The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has issued its first updated guidelines for menopause treatment since 2014, signaling a significant shift in clinical practice. The new recommendations, released on Thursday, broaden the range of approved therapeutic options, moving beyond hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to include recently approved nonhormonal drugs and specific non-pharmacologic interventions. This update addresses a decade-long gap in official guidance while clarifying the safety profile of hormonal treatments for symptomatic women.

Central to the new guidance is the confirmation that HRT remains the most effective option for treating moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats. ACOG chair of the Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines Catherine Cansino, MD, MPH, stated that the safety of HRT is now "well-established." This assessment follows a re-evaluation of data from the Women's Health Initiative, a large-scale study launched in 2002 that initially suggested increased risks of heart disease, breast cancer, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. Researchers later identified limitations in that original analysis, noting that the majority of participants were older than 60, which made it difficult to generalize the findings to younger women experiencing perimenopause or early menopause.

Expanded Pharmacological Options

While HRT is recommended as a first-line treatment for women within 10 years of their final menstrual period or before age 60, the guidelines now explicitly endorse newer nonhormonal agents. These include fezolinetant (brand name Veozah), approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2023, and elinzanetant (brand name Lynkuet), approved in 2025. Both drugs target the physiology of thermoregulation and sleep by blocking specific chemical messengers in the brain that regulate body temperature and sleep-wake cycles.

For patients who cannot tolerate hormonal therapies, ACOG also recommends gabapentin, an anticonvulsant typically used for seizures, as an alternative for managing menopause symptoms. Additionally, the guidelines support the use of Duavee, a pill combining estrogen with bazedoxifene. Bazedoxifene is a selective estrogen receptor modulator that mimics estrogen's benefits for bone density while blocking its effects in breast tissue, offering a different risk-benefit profile than standard combined estrogen-progestogen therapy.

The choice between these options depends heavily on individual patient history and anatomy. ACOG specifies that women with a uterus should receive a combination of estrogen and progestogen to mitigate the risk of endometrial cancer, as estrogen can stimulate uterine lining growth. For the approximately half a million women in the U. S. who undergo hysterectomies annually, estrogen alone is the recommended approach. Contraindications for HRT remain specific, including undiagnosed abnormal genital bleeding, history of certain gynecologic cancers, blood clots, stroke, heart attack, or liver disease.

Access, Demand, and Non-Pharmacologic Care

The clinical landscape is being tested by rising demand. Last year, the FDA removed the "black-box warning" from certain estrogen product labels, and in recent months, pharmacies have struggled to keep transdermal estrogen patches in stock. Cansino noted that this supply issue highlights a public focus on hormonal therapy that may overlook other viable treatment pathways. With roughly two million women in the U. S. entering menopause each year, the average age of onset being 49.9, the pressure on providers to offer individualized care is intensifying.

ACOG also continues to recommend non-pharmacologic interventions, including cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based practices, exercise, clinical hypnosis, and acupuncture. However, the guidelines clarify that the evidence supporting these methods is weaker than that for HRT. Cansino emphasized that while she does not recommend over-simplifying treatment into rigid tiers, patients must make informed decisions based on their preferences and understanding of the pros and cons of each method. She noted that in her practice, many patients prefer to start with lifestyle changes such as diet and physical exercise before adding pharmacologic agents, a decision she supports provided it is made with full clinical transparency.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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