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Supreme Court to Decide If Federal Ban on Home Distilling Is Constitutional

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The U. S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the constitutionality of a federal law from 1868 that prohibits the production of distilled spirits in private homes for personal use. The case, Department of Justice v. McNutt, will determine whether Congress exceeded its enumerated powers under the Taxation and Necessary and Proper Clauses when it criminalized home distilling to prevent tax evasion.

Whisky
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Whisky

Legal Authority and Current Penalties

Under the current federal statute, it is illegal for an individual to produce distilled spirits at home or maintain distilling equipment in any dwelling house, shed, yard, or enclosure. The law provides for criminal penalties including fines and up to five years in prison, as well as the forfeiture of the violator's home and property.

The legislation was originally enacted following an 1867 House report which found that nearly 87% of spirits were going untaxed because commercial distillers found it more economical to bribe revenue officers than to pay the then-market-defying tax of $2 per gallon. Congress implemented the ban on home distilling as a mechanism to ensure tax compliance by restricting production to locations where government inspections could be effectively carried out.

Procedural Stage and Conflicting Rulings

The case reaches the Supreme Court after a federal district court ruled the ban unconstitutional, arguing that the law criminalizes conduct of individuals who are not actually subject to the tax and does not directly address the taxable product itself. The U. S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit largely upheld this decision, stating that the ban is not "plainly adapted" to support the government's taxing power because it actually reduces potential revenue by barring people from producing spirits that could be taxed.

The Department of Justice, via Solicitor General D. John Sauer, argues that the lower courts erred. The government's position is that home-based operations are inherently easier to conceal, thereby thwarting necessary inspections and facilitating tax evasion.

Implementation Timeline

The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case during the upcoming term, likely in early 2025. A final decision on whether the federal ban remains in force or is struck down is expected by late June or early July 2025.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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