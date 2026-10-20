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Supreme Court Upholds Revocation of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Plea Deals

World » Americas

The U. S. Supreme Court has declined to hear appeals from Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants, Mustafa al Hawsawi and Walid bin 'Atash, effectively upholding the Biden administration's revocation of pretrial plea agreements.

U.S. Supreme Court
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ted Eytan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
U.S. Supreme Court

The court's unsigned order leaves in place a previous ruling by the D. C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which determined that then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acted within his legal authority to withdraw from the deals. This decision resolves a conflict between the military commission's judicial findings and the executive branch's authority over the prosecution process.

Institutional Mechanism of the Revocation

The dispute centered on the authority of the Convening Authority versus the Secretary of Defense. In 2023, retired Brigadier General Susan Escallier, acting as the Convening Authority for military commissions at Guantanamo Bay, approved plea deals in 2024. Under those terms, the defendants would plead guilty and receive life sentences, thereby avoiding the death penalty.

Secretary Austin subsequently nullified these agreements. While a military judge initially ruled the nullification unlawful in November 2024, and a military appeals court supported that view based on the defendants' partial performance of the deal, the D. C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned those interpretations. The appellate court concluded that the Secretary of Defense possesses the indisputable authority to withdraw from such agreements, and the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene finalizes this legal standing.

Procedural Status and Implementation

With the plea deals officially revoked, the defendants remain charged with multiple crimes related to the September 11 attacks, five of which carry the death penalty. The case now returns to the trial phase under the jurisdiction of the military commission.

A military judge has set a trial date for June 2028. The progression toward this date is contingent upon the parties meeting specific legal deadlines and milestones. The proceedings continue to be shaped by long-standing litigation regarding the admissibility of evidence obtained through "enhanced interrogation techniques" used by the CIA prior to the defendants' transfer to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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