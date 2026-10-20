OpenAI Exec Room Bugged: Saudi Royal Family's Involvement Unveiled

Federal prosecutors filed an 11-page court memorandum on Sunday detailing the case against Abdulrahman Alfozan, a former OpenAI engineer accused of installing a sophisticated audio surveillance device in an executive conference room. The filing, submitted to support the government's request for his detention pending trial, outlines specific evidence that Alfozan used artificial intelligence tools to build and encrypt recording hardware, allegedly to capture confidential information discussed by company executives and government officials.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Russian Presidential Executive Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mohammed ibn Salman Al Saud

According to the prosecution, Alfozan, a Saudi national who joined OpenAI in July 2025, installed a surreptitious audio recorder into a USB port on the back of a television in an OpenAI executive conference room on September 28. Prosecutors allege the device remained in place for several days. The memorandum states that Alfozan modified the device to prevent data transfer to the television and encrypted the content stored on its microSD card to obscure the recordings. Investigators claim that during the period the device was active, OpenAI executives met with government officials in that specific room, which is used for discussions involving highly confidential technical, commercial, and strategic information.

The court document reveals that Alfozan used an AI chatbot account belonging to his wife to research methods for customizing the recording device. Queries recovered by investigators included requests on how to build a continuous audio recorder, capture microphone audio, develop speech-triggered recording, add browser access for live listening, and encrypt the SD card. Prosecutors argue that these actions, combined with the presence of the device in a room frequented by high-level personnel, posed a potential danger to U. S. national security.

Saudi connections and departure plans

Prosecutors disclosed that Alfozan maintained frequent contact via WhatsApp with an unidentified member of the Saudi Royal Family throughout 2025 and as recently as October 5, 2026. The royal family member allegedly encouraged Alfozan to leave the United States and join a new Saudi AI initiative, writing that "Saudi needs you more than [sic] the US!" Alfozan agreed to the arrangement but stated he would not leave until his equity grant vested. He was arrested on October 9, three days before he was scheduled to depart San Francisco for Riyadh. According to the filing, his wife and three-month-old son left the country the following day on business-class tickets purchased by a Saudi military official.

Before his arrest, Alfozan had planned to take two months of parental leave starting in October 2026. The government argues that his wealth, high-level connections, and evidence of assistance from Saudi officials create a significant risk that he would flee the country if released. Alfozan, who became a U. S. permanent resident in 2020 and later applied for citizenship, had no prior criminal record. He was fired by OpenAI following his arrest. A detention hearing was scheduled for Monday before U. S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse.

The memorandum also notes that investigators recovered photographs of other potential surveillance locations and internal searches concerning meetings between OpenAI and Saudi government officials. Additionally, notes found on Alfozan's devices suggested he intended to retrieve the recording devices before leaving the company. Prosecutors alleged that Alfozan's annual salary was $385,000 and that he received a $2.2 million equity grant upon joining the company.