Trump Waives Graham Act Sanctions to Import Russian Diesel

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order waiving specific sanctions and duties established under the "Graham Act," a bipartisan measure signed into law on Sept. 18. The presidential authority to suspend these restrictions was explicitly granted within the legislation, contingent upon the President certifying to Congress that such a waiver serves the "national interests of the United States." In his executive order, Trump stated that he had submitted this certification, though the document did not provide a detailed explanation for the decision.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Legal Authority and Procedural Stage

The waiver operates under a mechanism embedded in the statute itself. The legislation, championed by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, imposed economic restrictions intended to penalize senior Russian officials and major buyers of Russian oil and gas. However, the law created a specific executive out: it permits the President to waive parts of the act if he formally determines that enforcement is contrary to U. S. national interests. By issuing the executive order, Trump activated this procedural stage, moving the policy from statutory enforcement to presidential suspension. This action does not repeal the law, but it halts the specific application of the sanctions and duties outlined in the act for the duration of the waiver.

Implementation Mechanisms and Market Impact

The practical consequence of the waiver is the removal of legal barriers to energy trade with Russia, a move that aligns with a broader shift in administration policy. One week prior to the waiver, the President announced a deal to import 300,000 tons of diesel-equivalent to approximately 2.2 million barrels-into the U. S. market. This volume represents roughly half of the 4.1 million barrels of diesel the United States consumes daily. The administration has cited the need to lower fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections as a primary driver for these measures, arguing that reduced sanctions facilitate access to supply chains despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Political and Institutional Response

The move has triggered immediate bipartisan criticism regarding the administration's adherence to the legislative intent. Republican senators, including Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, argued that the waiver capitulates to Russian aggression, noting that Russia has recently struck energy infrastructure, medical facilities, and residential buildings in Ukraine. Lawmakers emphasized that the original legislation was designed to penalize Russia for its invasion, and that waiving these provisions contradicts the bipartisan consensus that supported its passage.

Separately, Ukrainian officials reported technical disruptions to the Starlink and Starshield satellite networks, which they stated impaired their ability to intercept Russian drones. President Trump initially denied involvement, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the administration had "nothing to do with that." However, a bipartisan group of nine senators, including Republicans Tillis, Susan Collins, Cornyn, and Lisa Murkowski, requested that the Department of Defense inspector general investigate whether actions by the Department of Defense or its contractors contributed to these service degradations. The senators argued that any restrictions on these capabilities, particularly without advance notification, raise questions about contractual oversight and the continuity of essential services provided to an allied nation.