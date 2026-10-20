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Te Pae o Tararua highway design revised to keep all bridge piers out of the Ōhau River

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Construction on the 24-kilometre Te Pae o Tararua highway, the final segment of the Road of National Significance connecting Ōtaki to north of Levin, is currently in its second year. The project, valued at $2.1 billion, aims to replace existing State Highway 1 routes that currently carry upwards of 15,000 vehicles daily. At its northern terminus, two roundabouts will integrate the new controlled-access road with the existing surface network. A railway overbridge, nearly complete at this end, is being repurposed to allow construction heavy haulers to cross the site perimeter without turning onto public roads, reducing local congestion and safety risks during the build phase.

Structural Adaptation and Environmental Constraints

The physical design of the highway has been modified in response to environmental constraints along the Ōhau River. Lloyd Steward, overseeing the northern half of the project, described the bridge spanning this waterway as the largest structure on the alignment, measuring approximately 200 metres in length. The design originally called for piers within the riverbed but was revised to place all 22 supporting piles on the riverbanks. This configuration minimises the ecological footprint in the waterway while maintaining structural integrity for the connection to the southern section. The elevation of this bridge provides a vantage point towards Kāpiti Island, with the Tararua Range forming the backdrop.

Further south, at the Waikawa Bridge site, the construction approach differs due to the specific geotechnical and load-bearing requirements. Hugh Milliken, who manages the southern section, supervised the creation of piers for this structure, which is 140 metres long and constructed with steel. This is the second-longest structure on the new alignment. The contrast between the earth-supported piles of the Ōhau bridge and the steel piers at Waikawa illustrates how the physical infrastructure adapts to varying terrain and environmental sensitivities across the 24-kilometre corridor.

Progress Metrics and Safety Record

As of the latest on-site inspection, approximately 1.2 million cubic metres of earth have been moved, with active work proceeding along 19 kilometres of the total route length. This volume of material handling has required 1.22 million man-hours. The workforce on site includes roughly 400 personnel, with 80 local youth engaged during the summer construction season.

The urgency of replacing the current road network is driven by safety data. On the narrow main roads that Te Pae o Tararua will replace, 70 individuals were killed or seriously injured between 2020 and 2024. Glen Prince, the NZ Transport Agency project director, noted that this equates to a fatality or serious injury approximately every month. Recent incidents have directly impacted the construction team; two weeks prior to the report, a fatal crash on State Highway 57 adjacent to the project site prompted members of the construction crew to assist in the emergency response. The new highway, designed primarily as a four-lane expressway with a few kilometres of three-lane sections at the northern end, is intended to eliminate these black spots. The road is scheduled to open in late 2029 and will operate as a tolled facility.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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