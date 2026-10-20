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Bulgaria introduces short-term motorcycle and moped insurance options

World

Motorcycle, moped, camper, and caravan owners in Bulgaria can now purchase mandatory civil liability insurance for short terms of one, three, or six months. Previously, policies were available only on an annual basis, creating financial burdens for those using such vehicles seasonally.

Cab-bikes
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Iidxplus is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License
Cab-bikes

This change allows drivers who return to the country briefly or operate only during the summer months to remain legally compliant without paying for unused months. Lyubomir Zhingov, an organizer of motorcycle protests, noted that this flexibility should help more drivers stay current with their documentation and pay premiums in full.

Ivan Efremov, a member of the community, argued that the one-month option is the most reasonable, as it avoids large lump-sum expenses in case the vehicle breaks down or an incident occurs.

Despite these regulatory updates, the cost of insurance remains a point of contention. Motorcycle riders have criticized what they consider unreasonably high premiums for low-powered mopeds of up to 50 cubic centimeters, with prices reaching up to €120. They have called for a transparent pricing mechanism.

Representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers explained that prices are determined by risk level, vehicle characteristics, and the driver's age and experience. Professor Stoyan Prodanov added that losses in this sector are concentrated in the summer months when driver activity is at its peak. He emphasized that driving without insurance shifts the financial burden to all other insurance users through the Guarantee Fund, which covers damages resulting from traffic accidents involving uninsured vehicles.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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