Canary Islands Ranks Fifth Poorest Region in Spain With 36.2% of Residents in Lowest Income Bracket

Low annual income limits access to basic welfare for 36.2% of the population in the Canary Islands, where more than 803,000 people fall into the lowest of four income categories. This places the archipelago among Spain's poorest regions, ranking fifth behind Murcia (58.7%), Extremadura (57.5%), Andalusia (56%), and Castilla-La Mancha (45.7%).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamara k, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Канарские острова

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) underscores a persistent economic divide between northern and southern Spain. While the proportion of low-income residents is 1.3% in the Basque Country, 3% in Navarre, and 5% in the Balearic Islands, those in the south and the Canary Islands remain in the minimum payment zone. Although the average annual net income per capita in Spain rose by 6.1% to 15,948 euros in 2024, the growth is unevenly distributed.

Average figures in the Canary Islands provinces remain significantly below the national average: 14,794 euros in Las Palmas and 14,286 euros in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In contrast, Gipuzkoa, the country's leading province, saw average income reach 20,790 euros.

Financial constraints are also evident at the municipal level, with 33% of towns in the Canary Islands reporting average annual incomes at the lower end of the acceptable range. This aligns the region with Spain's most depressed areas, though the percentage is lower than in Murcia (91.1%) or Andalusia (83.9%), where the vast majority of municipalities are categorized as the poorest.

The geographical disparity is stark: nearly 90% of municipalities in the Basque Country are among the top 25% of Spain's wealthiest towns, with incomes exceeding 17,157 euros. Conversely, most settlements in southern regions fail to reach the 13,407 euro annual income threshold per person.