Filipino nurses in Ireland face burnout as public sector strikes deepen staffing shortages

For Filipino nurses working in Ireland, the economic advantages of earning in euros often fail to cover the actual costs of migration and living, a factor that has become central to recent labor disputes in the country's public sector. Christine, a graduate of the physical therapy faculty at San Pedro University in Davao City who lives in Ireland, highlights a significant discrepancy between the currency exchange rate and the local cost of living. While the euro-to-peso exchange rate may appear financially favorable on paper, it does not account for expenses such as housing, utilities, groceries, or financial obligations to families back home. According to her assessment, 50% to 60% of her salary is consumed by daily expenses, challenging the assumption that workers earning in European currency automatically achieve financial stability.

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Dissatisfaction with working conditions and pay levels escalated into a nationwide strike on October 14, 2026, involving more than 300,000 public sector employees, including healthcare workers, teachers, and civil servants. The action was a response to the expiration of the previous wage agreement in June and price inflation that eroded real income. Trade unions, including the Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Workers' Union (SIPTU), demanded the establishment of a new contract. Although a second 24-hour strike scheduled for October 21 was suspended on October 16, the pause does not indicate a resolution. The parties agreed to open formal negotiations under the Labour Relations Authority, which were set to begin on October 19, but union directives maintaining a "work to rule" stance remain in effect.

The practical impact of the conflict is evident in chronic staffing shortages. Joe, a nurse with 25 years of experience in Ireland, explains the operational mechanism: when a colleague is absent, remaining staff must assume their duties. Recruiting agency staff to fill these gaps is not always effective in specialized departments due to unfamiliarity with specific patients and internal procedures. Liz, another nurse, describes shifts where staff are required to care for between eight and 11 patients while short-staffed. Despite requests for additional support, management often cites a lack of budget for agency workers, while maintaining unchanged requirements for care quality and efficiency. This creates physical and emotional exhaustion, leading to burnout that has prompted some specialists to consider changing professions.

Despite these challenges, many Filipino nurses report professional growth, strong friendships, and the ability to support relatives in the Philippines. Ruben, who has worked abroad for 26 years, notes that the situation has improved over time due to perseverance and family support. However, a stereotype of the wealthy foreign worker persists among relatives who see only remittances and vacations but do not fully understand the workload, tax burden, and loneliness involved.

Christine emphasizes the importance of defining success through personal well-being and the ability to fulfill family duties, rather than external indicators of wealth. An independent observer in Ireland, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the healthcare system is under significant strain. The strike is viewed by the public as a legitimate action that forces the government to engage in substantive negotiations. Meanwhile, Filipino nurses maintain a reputation for professionalism, remaining friendly and dedicated even under high pressure.