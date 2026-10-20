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Chile declares state of emergency in central regions ahead of intense weather front

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Chile's central region, spanning from Coquimbo to Bío-Bío, is under a preventive state of emergency from October 19 to 23 as an atmospheric front approaches. The primary risk concentrates on the foothill slopes and valleys, where saturated soil from previous rainfall, combined with new intense downpours, creates conditions for landslides and mudflows.

Torres del Paine, Chile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Winky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Torres del Paine, Chile

The most severe weather impact is expected on October 20 and 21. According to forecasts from the Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC), these areas will experience short but intense precipitation including hail, which may cause rapid river overflow and erosion of road surfaces in the Coquimbo foothills and the capital region.

The National Disaster Warning and Response Service and the National Geological and Mining Service have designated high-risk zones for mass wasting. This indicates the physical possibility of roads and access to settlements in the foothills being blocked by debris and rockfalls.

Coastal infrastructure and maritime routes between the Maule and Los Ríos regions face risks from potential waterspouts. Convective activity over the ocean may restrict navigation and create hazardous conditions for small vessels in the coastal zone.

The front's geographic reach covers ten regions. In the north, Atacama is expected to see mountain snowfall, potentially limiting access to high-altitude sites, while the south, from Araucanía to Los Lagos, is forecast to experience thunderstorms and moderate rain, contributing to general atmospheric pressure instability.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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