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Colombian hotel revenue decline driven by strong peso

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Real hotel revenue in Colombia fell 11.8% in August 2026 compared to August 2025, marking the sharpest monthly decline of the year. According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), cumulative revenue from January to August is down 7.5%, while the 12-month period ending in August 2026 shows a 6.3% decrease.

Hotel prices
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Hotel prices

Juan David Ballian Ramirez, Director of Economic and Market Research at Aval Asset Management, attributes the downturn to the strengthening of the Colombian peso. In 2022, hotel revenues peaked when the exchange rate (Tasa Representativa del Mercado, TRM) exceeded 5,000 pesos per dollar. By October 2026, the rate stabilized around 3,175 pesos per dollar, coinciding with a steady decline in industry earnings.

The currency shift creates two specific constraints: a stronger peso increases the cost of travel for international visitors, who may shorten their stays or reduce spending, and it makes foreign travel cheaper for Colombians, shifting domestic spending toward international destinations.

The revenue loss is concentrated in four key areas, which account for approximately two-thirds of the national decline. Bogota contributed 2.2 percentage points to the drop, the Coffee Axis (Eje Cafetero) contributed 2.1, and both Cartagena and Antioquia added 1.7 percentage points each.

The Coffee Axis-comprising Caldas, Quindio, and Risaralda-experienced the steepest collapse, with real revenue falling 44.9% year-on-year. Room occupancy in the region dropped from 45.1% to 35.8%. Despite a 10% increase in the average price for a single room, the higher tariffs did not offset the loss in demand.

Other regional data shows a 26.8% revenue drop in the Pacific region (Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Nariño, Choco), where occupancy fell from 42.5% to 37.0%, and a 13.3% decrease in Antioquia. The San Andres and Providencia archipelago recorded the highest occupancy in the country at 66.6% (up from 64.5%), yet real revenue still declined by 10.6%.

Amazonia was the only region to report growth, with revenue increasing 0.5% in August and 3.4% cumulatively for the year. The Golfo de Morrosquillo and Sabana region saw a marginal monthly decline of 1.7%, though it maintained a positive cumulative balance of 0.4% over the first eight months of the year.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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