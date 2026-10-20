Argentina Hits Record $10 Billion Monthly Export Peak Driven by Shale Energy Surge

Argentina's exports reached a historical peak in September 2026, totaling $10.036 billion. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), this represents a 23.5% increase compared to the same month last year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Banfield, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Flag of Argentina

Economy Minister Luis Caputo attributed the growth to a combination of a 16.4% increase in prices and a 6.1% rise in the physical volume of shipments. Simultaneously, imports declined by 1.8% to $7.06 billion, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of nearly $3 billion.

The primary driver of this surge was the "Fuel and Energy" sector, which saw an 89.1% increase. This growth was fueled by production from the Vaca Muerta shale formation and elevated global commodity prices driven by geopolitical tensions. Exports in this category were led by crude oil, fuel, and gas.

Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov noted that the Neuquén province now generates one out of every ten dollars of the country's energy revenue, cementing its role as a central export hub. Other stable components of the export structure include processed agricultural products, accounting for 34.8%, and industrial goods at 25.3%.

The 1.8% dip in imports reflects a contraction in domestic demand. LCG analysts report that the volume of purchases fell by 11.2%, while import prices rose by 10.4% across most sectors, excluding automobiles. Santiago Casas of EcoAnalytics suggested this trend is partially a "base effect," as businesses had aggressively imported goods in September of the previous year in anticipation of a peso devaluation ahead of elections.

For the first nine months of 2026, Argentina's total exports rose 21.6% to $77.262 billion, while imports fell to $56.069 billion. This created a trade surplus of $21.198 billion, enabling the Central Bank to replenish its foreign exchange reserves.

Analysts at LCG project that the annual trade surplus could reach $25 billion by year-end, with total exports estimated at approximately $104 billion as imports continue a gradual decline.