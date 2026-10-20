Colombian coffee crisis: Aging crops face complete overhaul amid trade pact pressures

Colombia is initiating the renovation of more than 80,000 hectares of coffee plantations to maintain global market share under current free trade agreements, according to Agriculture Minister Indalecio Dangond-Baquero at the Cafés de Colombia Expo 2026 in Bogotá.

Photo: unsplash.com by Mark Daynes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Coffee beans

The strategy focuses on agricultural mechanization to lower operating costs and increase labor profitability. To facilitate this transition, the government is utilizing Finagro, a state financial institution, to provide producers with low-interest loans and extended repayment terms. The replacement of aging crops with new varieties across the 80,000-hectare area is designed to improve bean competitiveness and shift the national economy from raw material exports toward domestic industrial processing.

To increase domestic value added, the Colombian government is negotiating with international firms, including Lavazza and Illy. Minister Dangond-Baquero reported meetings in Rome aimed at securing investment for roasting and packaging facilities within Colombia to ensure the final product is manufactured domestically.

Market dynamics are also shifting toward specialty beans. Data from Corferias, the organizers of the Bogotá expo, indicate a growing consumer demand for transparency in origin and specific flavor profiles. This shift is being leveraged through specialized auctions under the "Colombia: Land of Diversity" initiative, where pricing is determined by qualitative characteristics rather than standard exchange quotes.