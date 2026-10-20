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Housing allowances crisis: Senegal faces budget strain for health workers

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The central financial sticking point in ongoing negotiations between the Senegalese government and health sector unions is housing allowances. Health and Public Hygiene Minister Ibrahima Si stated that extending these benefits to 7,365 contract employees would require 8.8 billion CFA francs from the national budget.

This expenditure is divided between two distinct groups: 2,564 staff members employed directly by the ministry and 4,801 specialists working in state medical institutions, known as EPS. The funds will not be disbursed immediately. The Directorate General for Budget is currently seeking financing sources, with plans to include payments for ministry contract staff in the 2026 finance law. For EPS employees, the issue is deferred to the 2027 budget.

Minister Si emphasized that the government must act with caution to maintain fiscal sustainability. He noted that costs are rising not only due to these allowances but also because of the expansion of the medical network across the country, which necessitates the hiring of additional personnel.

Regarding staffing, Si announced upcoming recruitment drives for 2026, prioritizing specialized roles. Eighty percent of new positions will be allocated to medical and care staff, while the remaining 20 percent will go to administrative and support personnel. The hiring process is expected to conclude by the end of October. Additionally, an application has already been submitted for an extra recruitment of 3,000 staff members in 2027.

Despite government efforts to address grievances, including a review of the status of senior health technicians and the launch of a digital platform for human resource management, social tension remains high. Unions have expressed dissatisfaction with working conditions and pay, announcing a 72-hour strike from October 21 to 23. Authorities have urged medical workers to continue operations in emergency departments while seeking a balance between staff demands and the control of public expenditure.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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