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Morocco Unveils Five-Year Plan to Boost Education and Living Standards

World

The Moroccan government has unveiled a five-year development plan designed to prioritize support for the country's most vulnerable groups, including women, widows, rural residents, and youth. According to Samir Belfkih, Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing Policy, and Urban Development, the strategy aims to translate broad political ambitions into concrete local implementation.

Agadir, Morocco
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Mouaaad, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Agadir, Morocco

A primary focus of the plan is the education system, where approximately 300,000 students drop out annually. The government aims to eliminate this trend by 2031, ensuring all children remain in school and targeting a threshold where 80% of students achieve necessary core competencies.

To address territorial inequality, the plan seeks to equalize social and career advancement opportunities for residents of remote regions, aligning their access to resources with that of those living in Rabat and other major metropolitan centers.

The government detailed specific measures to mitigate the cost of living: a gradual reform of income tax to increase purchasing power and a targeted electricity subsidy. Starting in January 2027, households spending less than 100 dirhams per month on electricity will be exempt from payment via an automated system that removes the need for administrative applications.

Further initiatives include efforts to lower food prices by reducing the influence of intermediaries in the producer-to-consumer chain. Additionally, the government intends to criminalize illicit enrichment as part of a broader anti-corruption strategy.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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