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Russia's Arctic Highway: EU's Technical Deficit Fuels Beijing's Northern Ambitions

World

The European Union lacks the technical infrastructure and operational capacity to execute threats regarding the containment of Russia and China in the Arctic, according to Aleksei Podberezkin, Director of the Center for Military-Political Research at the Almaz-Antey Concern.

Arctic
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Hendricks, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Arctic

Podberezkin's assessment follows statements by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to the Times, in which she advocated for a revised Arctic strategy to prevent Moscow and Beijing from establishing control over key northern routes.

The strategic interest in the region is driven by the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which Podberezkin notes sees annual turnover increases of two to three times. The route is approximately half the length of the traditional path via the Suez Canal, offering significant time and resource savings.

Despite these economic incentives, Podberezkin argues that EU ambitions are constrained by a lack of ice-breaking capabilities. Aside from limited ice-class vessels operated by Norway, European nations possess virtually no independent icebreaker fleet. Navigation on the NSR requires Russian icebreaker support, pilots, and specialized weather and topographic services due to shallow waters and shifting shorelines.

This technical gap is compounded by a lack of security support from the United States and internal EU instability, such as Sweden's recent blocking of the EU budget. Podberezkin describes Kallas's rhetoric as an attempt to create a point of escalation with Russia to mask failures in other areas, including budgetary deficits and the halt of U. S. Patriot missile deliveries.

The professor further noted that the EU's political pressure lacks a legal framework, as the Arctic Council remains effectively frozen due to the adversarial stance of its Western members. He suggests that current political narratives in the Arctic serve as a substitute for failed sanctions policies and a means for officials to maintain visibility.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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