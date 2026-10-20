Chilean Study Shows Informal Settlements Have Lower Crime Rates Than National Average

A study by TECHO-Chile challenges the prevailing perception that informal settlements, known as campamentos, are primary hubs of crime in Chile. The report, titled "Campamentos, Segregación y Seguridad," indicates that crime rates within these areas are significantly lower than the national average.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PLBechly, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Favelas of Rio de Janeiro

Analysts derived these findings by synthesizing data from the national CASEN survey and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's registry, highlighting a disconnect between public perception and the operational reality of these settlements.

The data reveals a contrast in security indicators. While four out of ten households nationwide report neighborhood misconduct or public order violations, only one in eight reports such issues within informal settlements. Regarding drug trafficking, 33% of Chileans nationwide reported activity in their area, compared to 6.5% of residents in campamentos. Similarly, reports of gunfire nearby were 36% nationally, while the rate in informal settlements was 14.9%.

Javiera Moncada, Director of Research at TECHO-Chile, notes that the negative image of these territories diverges from the facts. The study further found that residents perceive the interior of the settlements as safer than the surrounding public spaces, such as plazas and the borders where formal urban neighborhoods begin.

The research suggests that security in these zones is less a matter of resident criminality and more a result of infrastructure gaps. Factors influencing safety include street lighting quality, the condition of public spaces, and access to health and education services. The organization observed that community cohesion in older settlements acts as a natural barrier to crime, whereas newer, rapidly growing camps with weaker social ties face higher risks.

The report concludes that state policy should move beyond police control toward a comprehensive approach involving infrastructure improvement, sanitary standards, and an expanded presence of government institutions to integrate residents into the legal urban economy.

Source: Pravda.Ru