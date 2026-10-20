Iran's refinery offer: Kyrgyzstan's fuel security challenged

Iran has expressed its readiness to participate in the construction of an oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan, signaling a potential shift in the landlocked nation's approach to fuel security and industrial processing. The proposal emerged following a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the SCO summit, according to reports from the Tasnim News Agency.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены View of an industrial oil refinery with pipes and tanks

The proposed model for the facility suggests a vertically integrated arrangement: Iran would supply the raw crude oil, while the resulting refined petroleum products would be distributed between the two countries. This arrangement would essentially move the value-added stage of fuel production into Kyrgyzstan, though the country would remain dependent on Iranian feedstock.

Beyond refining, the discussions pointed toward a broader attempt to diversify Kyrgyzstan's trade routes and extractive capabilities. President Pezeshkian offered the creation of a dedicated logistics center for Kyrgyzstan at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, which would provide the Central Asian republic with a strategic gateway to the Persian Gulf and global maritime trade.

In response, President Japarov extended an invitation to Iranian oil exploration companies to operate within Kyrgyzstan. This suggests that Bishkek is looking to complement the potential refinery project with domestic upstream investment to reduce long-term reliance on imports.

While the statements reflect high-level diplomatic intent, the scale and viability of the project will depend on the resolution of logistical challenges inherent in transporting crude oil to a landlocked territory and the transition from political readiness to actual capital investment.