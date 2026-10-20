Kyrgyzstan Adds 456 Kindergartens and Quadruples Teacher Pay

Kyrgyzstan is witnessing a significant shift in its early childhood infrastructure, driven by a combination of steady population growth and a strategic move to formalize preschool education. Between 2021 and 2025, the number of children enrolled in preschool organizations rose from 199,813 to 276,018, supported by an increase in the number of kindergartens from 1,648 to 2,104.

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This expansion comes amid a broader demographic trend. As of December 1, 2025, the national population reached 7.395 million, with 127,800 newborns registered in the first eleven months of 2025 alone. The highest natural population growth was recorded in the Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, placing additional pressure on regional social services.

Infrastructure and Accessibility

To meet the growing demand, the state has focused on both new construction and the optimization of existing spaces. From 2021 to 2025, 147 new kindergartens were built and 18 underwent major renovations. The pace of construction accelerated significantly in recent years, with 59 objects completed in 2024 and 41 in 2025.

Beyond new buildings, the government has implemented several alternative models to increase coverage, which grew from 24% in 2021 to approximately 35% in 2025 for children aged 1 to 6. These include:

Short-term centers: 560 centers and development hubs now serve 32,200 children, providing school preparation without the need for full-day facilities.

560 centers and development hubs now serve 32,200 children, providing school preparation without the need for full-day facilities. Family-type kindergartens: Since 2023, 277 such institutions have opened, covering over 6,200 children and employing 813 staff members.

Since 2023, 277 such institutions have opened, covering over 6,200 children and employing 813 staff members. Optimized Spaces: By reorganizing sleeping areas into learning zones, 570 existing kindergartens have increased their capacity to accommodate an additional 57,000 children annually.

Market Shifts and Financial Support

A notable change in the sector is the introduction of voucher financing. This mechanism allows families from socially vulnerable and low-income backgrounds to access private kindergartens. Under this pilot program, more than 600 children in 277 private institutions receive monthly compensations ranging from 2,000 to 4,560 som.

The state has also streamlined the licensing process for private entrepreneurs, allowing the opening of preschools in residential premises, provided safety requirements are met. This regulatory shift aims to reduce corruption and encourage the private sector to fill gaps in state coverage.

Quality and Professional Standards

The modernization extends to the curriculum and staffing. In May 2025, a new state standard for preschool education was adopted, introducing a development program for children aged 1 to 6 and specific assessment tools for 4-to-5-year-olds.

Technological and linguistic integration is also visible in the facilities:

160 kindergartens have been equipped with STEM tools to foster critical and creative thinking.

100 kindergartens have implemented multilingual programs focusing on Kyrgyz as the primary language, with Russian and English as secondary. The majority of these are located in Bishkek (75) and Osh (10), with smaller numbers in the Naryn, At-Bashy, Kara-Suu, and Kadamjay districts.

The Human Factor: Teachers' Perspectives

The expansion of the sector has coincided with a significant increase in wages for educators. Aigul Zholdosheva, director of Kindergarten No. 93 in Bishkek and a former "Best Educator of the Year," noted that while she earned 16,000 som as a part-time teacher in 2020, current salaries for experienced educators now reach 58,000-60,000 som. Her own salary as director has risen from 15,000 to 43,000 som.

While the government aims to fully resolve the shortage of schools and kindergartens by 2028, officials from the Ministry of Education emphasize that the next phase will focus on bridging the gap between urban and regional access to quality care and ensuring the sustainability of the new funding models.