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Former CPE de Wemotaci director ordered to repay institution after fraud conviction

World » Canada

The Superior Court of Quebec has ruled that Suzanne Chilton, the former executive director of the CPE de Wemotaci, must repay the institution. Chilton served in this role from 2009 to 2022. The court dismissed her application, confirming her financial obligation to the CPE.

Previously, in 2025, Chilton was found guilty of fraud for using the CPE de Wemotaci's credit card for personal purchases. This legal determination established the basis for the subsequent order requiring reimbursement.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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