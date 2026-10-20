India's power deficit hits critical high as states struggle with evening peak demand

India's power grid is under significant strain as several states struggle to bridge the gap between escalating electricity demand and available generation. The deficit reached a critical high in September 2026, hitting 560 million kilowatt-hours (kWh)-the most severe shortage recorded since August 2023. This crunch is particularly acute during evening peak hours, forcing state governments to seek emergency interventions and expensive short-term procurement.

The economic impact of this shortage is most evident in the procurement costs. Tamil Nadu, facing a shortfall exacerbated by lower-than-expected wind power generation, has been forced into emergency purchases at exorbitant rates, paying up to ₹37 per unit for electricity during evening peaks to avoid widespread outages. Similarly, Gujarat has seen demand surge to a record 29,822 MW as of October 16, requiring additional allocations from the Centre and other generating sources to maintain stability.

The list of states seeking additional central allocations is extensive, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. Even traditionally power-surplus regions are feeling the pinch; Madhya Pradesh has had to arrange additional supply from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Conversely, Punjab is grappling with its own deficit of 800-1,000 MW, driven largely by the energy-intensive paddy season.

The current crisis is the result of a structural mismatch in generation and supply. While coal-fired generation rose by 13.3% in September, this was offset by a 20% year-on-year drop in hydropower output following a weak monsoon. The situation is further complicated by a critical fuel shortage: Grid India data indicates that 47% of coal-fired plants are operating with critically low fuel stocks, holding less than a quarter of their mandated reserves.

From a systemic perspective, the reliance on daytime solar energy remains a vulnerability. The lack of sufficient battery storage means that the surplus energy generated during the day cannot be effectively shifted to meet the evening peak. While the Centre typically maintains a reserve of 14-15 GW for emergency allocation, much of this capacity had already been deployed by October, leaving limited room for further diversions.

In response to the volatility of international markets and a weakening rupee, the Central government has opted against a proposed coal-import mandate. Instead, the strategy has shifted toward domestic intensification, directing Coal India to ramp up production and the Railways to prioritise the logistics of coal transport to thermal power plants. Simultaneously, the Power Ministry is pushing for faster integration of battery storage systems to decouple solar generation from immediate consumption.