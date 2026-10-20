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Surat embroidery workers threaten to escalate protests over wages and shift hours

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Embroidery workers in Surat, a critical hub of Gujarat's textile industry, are preparing to escalate a three-month-long agitation after negotiations with factory owners failed to produce a resolution. The workers are demanding a transition to eight-hour shifts, the implementation of paid weekly holidays, and guaranteed minimum wages, including overtime payments.

At the heart of the dispute is the daily physical toll and financial stability of the workforce. Workers allege that embroidery units routinely mandate shifts of 12 to 14 hours, often requiring employees to operate multiple machines simultaneously without adequate rest or additional compensation. The workers are seeking a restructured system where their earnings for an eight-hour shift are comparable to what they currently receive for working 12 hours.

The financial gap between the two parties remains wide. According to reports from Down To Earth, the Textile Embroidery Jobwork Association of Surat (TEJAS) proposed a monthly wage of ₹14,300 for an eight-hour shift and ₹35,000 for a 12-hour shift following talks on October 10 and 11. This proposal was rejected by the workers, who argue that shorter hours should not result in a significant loss of take-home pay.

From the employers' side, the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has raised concerns regarding the logistical feasibility of these demands. SGCCI president Ashok Jirawala stated in September that shifting the entire sector to an eight-hour system would necessitate a massive increase in the workforce, estimating a requirement of an additional 500,000 workers to maintain current production levels.

The tension reached a peak on October 15, when Surat police detained between 60 and 70 workers who were attempting to march to the district collector's office. Surat City Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Parmar clarified that the detentions occurred because the protesters had not secured the necessary permissions for the gathering.

Labour leader Shaan Khan has indicated that the union will announce the next phase of its mobilisation shortly. Khan also noted that the union is investigating reports that some workers may have been dismissed from their jobs due to their participation in the protests, though he admitted that definitive evidence linking these terminations to the agitation is still being gathered.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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