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Guyana expects to break 2025 tourism record as 2026 arrivals outpace last year

World » Americas » Guyana

Guyana is moving toward a new record in tourism after welcoming 453,489 visitors in 2025, a 22 per cent increase over the previous year. Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues confirmed on Sunday that visitor arrivals in 2026 are already outpacing figures from the same months last year.

Holidays in Venezuela
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Holidays in Venezuela

"This year also we are looking to increase that and break our record from last year and let this year, 2026, be the highest number of visitor arrivals on record,” she said during an appearance on the "Starting Point' podcast.

The government is seeking to sustain this momentum by attracting major international conferences, expanding festival offerings, and enhancing the country's global profile. According to Minister Rodrigues, the growth is already translating into tangible economic activity, with new hotels, restaurants, and tourism experiences creating jobs and providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

A significant driver of this expansion has been the work of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA). The minister noted that the agency has helped launch more than 40 tourism products over the past six years. A substantial portion of this development has focused on creating sustainable, community-based tourism initiatives, particularly within indigenous communities.

"I have seen that foundational work being done. What I want to do now is to bring a lot of visibility to the country,” Minister Rodrigues stated, emphasising the need to market these existing assets more effectively to international audiences.

She further explained that establishing a predictable calendar of festivals will assist potential visitors in planning their travel and taking time off work to experience Guyana's cultural offerings. This structured approach aims to support small businesses while encouraging the preservation of the country's cultural heritage and natural environment.

"It's not just about increasing visitor arrivals, but it's about championing small businesses,” she added. Minister Rodrigues also pointed to the role of regulatory and support bodies, such as the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and the Small Business Bureau, noting that strengthening standards and facilitating trade remain critical to the broader growth of industry and commerce beyond the tourism sector. [DPI]

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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