Guyana's Cyril Potter College of Education directly registers 96 teachers for CVQ certification

Ninety-six teachers have attained Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certification through the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), marking a shift in the delivery of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) across Guyana.

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The certification equips these educators with recognized occupational qualifications and practical competencies. Minister of Education Sonia Parag stated that the move is intended to build a skilled workforce and challenge the perception that vocational pathways are inferior to traditional academic education.

Expansion of Institutional Capacity

The CPCE's ability to manage the programme has evolved since the CVQ was made a mandatory part of the college curriculum in 2023 for students specializing in Visual Arts, Home Economics, Industrial Technology, and Agricultural Science. In that initial year, 121 TVET students across seven coastal centres were introduced to the framework.

To support this, the college invested in staff capacity in April 2023, with 14 full-time and part-time lecturers undergoing training in Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET).

Direct Registration Transition

Previously, the college offered seven occupational areas, but students had to be registered through partner post-secondary institutions. These partners included the Guyana Technical Institute (GTI), Linden Technical Institute (LTI), Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), and the Practical Instruction Centres at Beterverwagting and Hopetown, as well as the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre.

This arrangement changed after CPCE began the registration process in November 2024 and officially became a registered CVQ institution in June 2025. This registration now allows the college to register its students directly for certification, removing the need for third-party institutional mediation.

Deputy Chief Education Officer — Technical Dr Ritesh Tularam noted that the CVQ certification confirms a teacher's ability to apply practical skills according to regional occupational standards and encouraged the certified teachers to mentor their colleagues in competency-based training.