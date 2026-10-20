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Commission testimony confirms 31 MV Barima survivors rescued without life jackets

World » Americas » Guyana

Testimony before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sinking of the MV Barima has revealed that at least 31 passengers rescued from the Atlantic Ocean were not wearing life jackets, a finding that raises significant questions about safety protocols and emergency preparedness on board.

Petty Officer Jerome Agard, who led a search and rescue mission from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard headquarters in Ruimveldt, provided detailed accounts of the operation that began at 11:45 p. m. on July 18. Upon arriving at the scene after 3:00 a. m. on July 19, Agard stated that he observed three individuals holding onto aisle buckets, with three life jackets located in the middle of the debris. "They were holding onto it to stay afloat,” Agard told the Commission, noting that aside from the reflective material on the life jackets, no other light sources were visible.

When directly asked by the Commission whether he had observed any individuals wearing life jackets during the rescue, Agard responded, "Negative, Sir.” He described the subsequent process of throwing life rings to those in the water and assisting them into the Metal Shark vessel, which is equipped with three 350-horsepower engines. Agard further noted that several empty life rafts were seen floating near cargo, although no life rings were present in the immediate area. He also indicated that there was no official log recording the names, number, or specific coordinates of the locations where persons were rescued.

Air Corps Major Lloyden Layne, piloting a Britten-Norman Islander aircraft, testified that he flew to the coordinates provided and observed a constant red light from an altitude of 500 feet. He spent approximately 20 to 25 minutes circling the area but was unable to identify the source of the light due to the darkness. "No, Sir. It was pitch black,” Layne stated, confirming that visibility conditions significantly hampered the aerial search efforts.

These testimonies offer a preliminary evidentiary basis for the COI's investigation into the incident. While the testimony confirms that survivors were not using available safety equipment and highlights the challenges faced by rescue teams, the Commission's final findings on the cause of the sinking and the specific responsibilities of the vessel's operators remain to be determined.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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