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Six Glasgow firms secure Gold status in UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

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Six Glasgow-based firms have secured the highest tier of recognition available to private employers supporting the UK Armed Forces, receiving the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

The distinction, presented on 15 October in the Great Hall of Edinburgh Castle, distinguishes these companies from other employers by verifying specific contractual and operational commitments. The recipients are Indigo Unified Communications, Insite Group Holdings Limited, Norsk Tactical, ON Facilities Management Ltd, Prime Secure Capital, and the Glasgow Pram Centre.

The ERS framework operates as a tiered compliance and accreditation system. While the base level requires signing the Armed Forces Covenant-a pledge to support Defence through policy and advocacy-the Gold standard mandates concrete operational changes to employment structures. To qualify, employers must provide Reservist staff with 10 days of paid or unpaid leave specifically for annual training and demonstrate flexibility in allowing time off for military duties.

Major General Bob Bruce CBE DSO, Governor of Edinburgh Castle, presented the awards on behalf of the Defence Secretary. In his address, he clarified that the Gold status is not a terminal achievement but a requirement to sustain and extend these support mechanisms. "Gold doesn't indicate an end-point… It recognises what you have achieved, but it challenges you to keep going and to keep advocating so that what you have built spreads beyond your own organisations,” he stated.

The award also serves as a public validation of these companies' adherence to veteran employment standards. Kenny Stevenson, operations director at Indigo Unified Communications, noted that the recognition reflects an ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, stating that the firm is committed to providing an environment where Reservists and veterans can thrive alongside civilian careers.

Stewart Davis, group chief executive of Norsk Tactical, highlighted the firm's specific workforce composition, which includes personnel from military, police, and specialist security backgrounds. He indicated that the award validates the company's approach to integrating these backgrounds into its operational culture.

Across the wider scheme, 162 organisations were recognised for their support of the Armed Forces community. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and featured musical performances by the Band of HM Royal Marines and the Pipes and Drums of the Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps. Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey MBE MP noted that for Reservists balancing dual roles, having an employer who meets these Gold-standard operational requirements makes a material difference.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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