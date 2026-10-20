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Meadowbank traders report lost revenue from 7-7-7 bus lane restrictions

World » Europe » UK

Business owners in the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh are reporting a decline in trade following the implementation of the '7-7-7' bus lane trial. While the city's transport strategy focuses on bus priority, the local commercial reality is now measured in reduced customer footfall and logistical friction.

The Shift in Accessibility

The trial restricts vehicle access to specific lanes between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. For the businesses lining these routes, this is not a neutral change in traffic flow but a direct barrier to their customer base. Traders report that the restriction makes quick stops impossible and discourages those who rely on cars to visit the area.

The immediate effect is a divergence between the intended goal-faster bus transit-and the operational needs of small-scale retail and services. When a customer cannot pull over or find convenient parking due to narrowed road options, the business loses that specific transaction.

From Transit Goals to Revenue Loss

The phrase 'we'll go under' reflects a shift from temporary inconvenience to a threat to viability. For many of these enterprises, the margin between profit and loss depends on a steady volume of passing trade and easy accessibility.

The current economic pressure on Meadowbank businesses is defined by several concrete factors:

  • Delivery Constraints: Increased difficulty for suppliers to unload goods without risking fines or obstructing traffic.
  • Customer Attrition: A reported drop in visits from motorists who now perceive the area as inaccessible.
  • Timing: The 7am to 7pm window covers the peak trading hours for the majority of local services.

The Gap Between Trial and Outcome

The city's trial is designed to test the efficiency of the bus network, but for the local economy, the metric of success is different. While the council may measure success by reduced bus journey times, the businesses measure it by daily takings.

The disparity lies in the distribution of the 'benefit'. The speed gained by a passenger on a bus is currently being offset by the loss of revenue for the shopfronts those buses pass. Until the trial accounts for the specific logistical needs of Meadowbank's trade, the risk remains that the transport improvement will come at the cost of the local commercial structure.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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