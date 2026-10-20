Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Expands to Tutoring and Summer School for Public Schools

Families in participating states may soon be able to use federal tax-funded scholarships to pay for tutoring, summer school, and educational technology, though the availability of these funds depends on whether their governor opts into a new federal program by January 1.

The Mechanism of the Scholarship Tax Credit

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit allows qualifying taxpayers to donate up to $1,700 to a scholarship-granting organization (SGO). In return, the donor receives a dollar-for-dollar federal income tax credit, effectively redirecting money that would have been paid to the IRS into private educational funds. The Treasury Department estimates the program could generate nearly $26 billion in donations by 2030.

These SGOs then distribute the funds as vouchers. While these vouchers can be used for private school tuition, they are also eligible for a variety of supplemental educational services. However, because public schools are legally required to provide core education free of charge, they cannot use these funds for standard classroom instruction. To access the money, public schools must identify specific reimbursable fees, such as those for field trips, assemblies, aftercare, or specialized tutoring.

Eligibility and Access Gaps

Access to these funds is not universal and is subject to two primary restrictions: state-level approval and household income.

State Opt-In: If a governor does not opt into the program, taxpayers in that state can still donate and receive the tax credit, but families within that state are ineligible to receive the resulting scholarships.

If a governor does not opt into the program, taxpayers in that state can still donate and receive the tax credit, but families within that state are ineligible to receive the resulting scholarships. Income Limits: To qualify for a voucher, a student's household must earn less than 300% of the area's gross median income. Treasury Department estimates suggest this encompasses roughly 95% of all students, including high-income households.

Practical Risks to Public Funding

Education advocates warn that the program creates a systemic imbalance. Private schools already possess the administrative infrastructure and SGO partnerships to capture these funds quickly. Public schools, conversely, must build new partnerships and convince local employers to integrate the donation process into payroll systems to see any benefit.

Furthermore, data from the Brookings Institution suggests a geographic disparity in funding. Wealthy counties are projected to generate approximately three times as much scholarship money as the poorest counties, as donors typically give to organizations serving their own communities. This creates a scenario where the most affluent districts secure the most additional funding, while low-income rural areas remain dependent on unlikely outside donations.