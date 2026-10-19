Rare South Island moa egg returns to Aotearoa after purchase by Colossal Biosciences

A rare South Island moa egg is returning to Aotearoa after being purchased for US$10,500 (approximately NZ$18,500) at a public auction in the United States. The specimen will be transferred to the care of Ngāi Tahu research leaders, marking a shift in stewardship from a private American collection to the iwi of Te Waipounamu.

Photo: Own work by Ghedoghedo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Big bird's egg

The acquisition was made by Colossal Biosciences, a de-extinction company backed by Sir Peter Jackson. The company announced the return of the egg at the Christchurch Town Hall on Monday, stating that the move is part of a commitment to ensure indigenous leaders guide the scientific decisions and processes behind their moa programme.

Provenience and Legal Status

The egg, which measures roughly 22 by 17 centimetres, was discovered in New Zealand in 1966 and is believed to have originated from a human burial site dating to the Moa Hunter period (AD 1300). It remained in a private collection in the US for approximately 60 years before being sold by Artemis Gallery in Louisville, Colorado, in June 2026.

Under current New Zealand law, intact moa remains are protected objects and cannot be exported without permission from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage. However, because this specimen was removed from the country prior to the enactment of these protections in 1975, its legal status allowed for its sale and subsequent private transport back to New Zealand, which is expected by December.

Institutional Stewardship and Research

The return shifts the authority over the specimen to Ngāi Tahu, allowing the iwi to apply tikanga (customary practice) to the decisions regarding its future care and research. Ngāi Tahu archaeologist Dyle Davis noted that the egg provides critical data on the moa species and the ancestral people connected to the landscape of Te Waipounamu.

The egg is one of fewer than 37 known mostly intact specimens globally. Its return to New Zealand allows it to join a small group of similar remains currently held in New Zealand museums and research collections, moving it from a commercial asset to a subject of collaborative research guided by iwi authority.