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El Niño's Grip: Drought and Energy Fears Grip Costa Rica's Economy

World

Costa Rica is heading into the final stretch of 2026 with economic indicators that point to a shift from rapid expansion to cautious stability. Analysts project gross domestic product growth at 3.4%, a noticeable deceleration from the 4.6% recorded the previous year. The primary mechanism underpinning this equilibrium is the colón, which has appreciated by nearly 10% against the U. S. dollar. This currency strength acts as a stabilizing force, anchoring the broader economy despite the slowdown in growth rates.

As December approaches, experts anticipate the exchange rate will settle within a corridor of 455 to 465 colóns per dollar. However, this valuation creates a bifurcated economic environment. While importers benefit from lower acquisition costs, exporters face a direct hit to their margins upon converting foreign currency revenues. This pressure is particularly acute during the period of annual bonuses and year-end payouts, where the disparity between strong purchasing power and weakened export competitiveness becomes most visible.

The Central Bank of Costa Rica is maintaining a restrictive stance on monetary policy, holding the base rate steady at 3%. The regulator's approach is characterized by a wait-and-see strategy, deliberately avoiding abrupt adjustments while monitoring global financial trends. Valery Kozlov, a regional economist and budget analyst speaking with Pravda. Ru, noted that any decision to raise interest rates is contingent on external shocks, specifically the policy moves of the U. S. Federal Reserve and European regulators. If major central banks initiate a new cycle of tightening, Costa Rica would be compelled to reassess its cautious strategy, potentially abandoning its current path to protect capital stability.

Internal economic pressures are driven by fuel prices and meteorological anomalies. Rising gasoline costs immediately inflate logistics expenses, a burden that businesses typically pass on to end consumers, eroding household purchasing power. The energy sector faces additional strain from climate variability, which threatens the reliability of power generation. Evgeny Blekh, an expert on utilities and tariffs, explained to Pravda. Ru that these climatic anomalies could increase tariff burdens on both enterprises and households.

The El Niño phenomenon exacerbates these internal risks. Drought conditions are reducing agricultural yields, which drives up food prices while simultaneously impairing hydroelectric power output. This dual impact creates a potential risk of electricity shortages and subsequent increases in utility bills, directly affecting the financial well-being of residents. The nation's economic position at the end of 2026 will hinge on how effectively the state manages these pressures in the energy and food markets.

Parameter Value / Forecast
GDP growth (2026 forecast) 3.4%
Colón appreciation (annual) 9.9%
Monetary policy rate 3%
Exchange rate vs. USD (December) 455-465 colóns

Expert verification: Valery Kozlov, regional economist / budget analyst; Evgeny Blekh, expert on utilities and tariffs

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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