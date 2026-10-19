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Algeria Enters Top 10 Global Importers of Chinese Vehicles in Jan-Aug 2026

World

Algeria has entered the top ten global importers of Chinese vehicles for the first eight months of 2026, with 190,045 units delivered from January through August, according to Chinese customs data. This position places the country behind the United Arab Emirates, which imported 196,117 vehicles, and above Italy, which took in 209,258 units. The ranking reflects a specific market access dynamic: limited domestic supply within Algeria has narrowed consumer alternatives, creating a structural dependency on imported models that Chinese manufacturers have expanded to fill.

Chery Arrizo 8
Photo: Own work by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Chery Arrizo 8

The volume of imports reveals a high-velocity flow of goods that persists even during the typically slower summer months. Data from the General Secretary of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) indicates that 143,012 cars were exported to Algeria in the first half of the year. In July alone, 47,033 units were shipped, averaging 1,567 vehicles per day. This steady stream highlights a shift in the supply chain where availability, rather than just price or policy, drives the transaction, removing the option for buyers to select from a broad range of non-Chinese alternatives.

Algeria's rise in the global import hierarchy occurs against a backdrop of significant growth in China's total auto exports. Over the eight-month period, total exports from China rose 51% year-over-year to 7.45 million units. August saw 1.05 million vehicles exported, a 37% increase from the same month last year, though a 4% dip from July's figures. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) projects that the full year 2026 could see total exports reach 12 million units. While Algeria ranks tenth, it trails significantly from the leaders: Russia led the list with 638,224 units, followed by Brazil (480,403), the United Kingdom (365,672), Australia (326,938), Belgium (322,562), Mexico (320,844), the Philippines (214,359), and Italy. The entry of Algeria into this top tier signals a consolidation of market share driven by domestic scarcity rather than external trade barriers.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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