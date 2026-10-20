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Treasury Yields Steady: 5.1% Benchmark Dictates Consumer Debt Costs

World » Americas

The yield on 10-year U. S. Treasury bonds held steady at 5.1% on Friday, a figure that serves as the primary benchmark for mortgage rates, credit card APRs, and other consumer loan products. This rate has not been static; earlier this month, bond yields surged to their highest level in more than two decades, driven by concerns over persistent inflation and rising federal debt. For consumers, this baseline determines the cost of unsecured debt, meaning that credit availability does not equate to affordability when the underlying interest rate is elevated and potentially subject to further increases.

HBM and computing chip
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
HBM and computing chip

The Debt-Funded AI Infrastructure

The volatility in financial markets this week was punctuated by a sharp decline in technology stocks, specifically those tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Nasdaq Composite index dropped more than 650 points, or 2.4%, to close at 26,116, marking its first weekly loss in five weeks. This sell-off was not merely speculative but rooted in a specific financial structure: the massive capital expenditures required to build data centers for AI models. Companies such as CoreWeave, a "neocloud" provider that supplies the computing power for AI, financed much of this expansion through debt and equity issuance rather than operating cash flow. CoreWeave's shares slid 12% on Friday and fell nearly 26% for the week, a direct reflection of investor scrutiny regarding the company's mounting liabilities. Other chipmakers followed suit, with Micron Technology down 4.1%, Advanced Micro Devices down 5.1%, Broadcom down 3.6%, and Intel down 4.7%.

Inflation and the Fed's Position

Simultaneously, recent inflation data signaled that price increases are moving away from the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. This macroeconomic friction has altered market expectations for monetary policy. While the Federal Reserve held its most recent meeting in September, during which it raised the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%-the highest level since December 2025-traders are now pricing in a higher likelihood of future hikes. According to CME FedWatch, the probability of a rate increase at the Fed's December meeting jumped to 74.3% from 50.2% a month prior. Although most Wall Street traders still expect the central bank to keep its short-term rate unchanged at the upcoming October 28-29 meeting, the trajectory suggests that the cost of borrowing may continue to rise rather than stabilize. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh offered no clarifying signals regarding these policy moves during his attendance at a meeting of financial leaders in Bangkok, leaving the specific timeline for potential rate adjustments uncertain but the direction pointed toward stricter monetary conditions.

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