Philippines Coffee Prices to Stay Elevated Through Q1 2027 Due to El Niño and Import Costs

Coffee prices in the Philippines are projected to continue rising through December, remaining elevated until at least the first quarter of 2027, according to the Philippine Coffee Board, Inc. The board attributes this trend primarily to a shrinking domestic harvest caused by El Niño climate anomalies and increasing labor costs.

The situation has intensified during harvest season, which Director Cesar Rex Cho Kapunan expects to yield at low levels. This scarcity is driving commercial actors to stockpile beans, effectively removing supply from smaller market participants who operate on a just-in-time basis. Furthermore, rising fuel and labor expenses are pushing cafes and restaurants to increase their menu prices as early as December, Kapunan said.

The Philippine Coffee Board forecasts that local coffee production will fall below 30,000 metric tons in 2026, a significant drop from the 35,645 metric tons recorded in 2025 by the Philippine Statistics Authority. Board Chair Pasita U. Juan explained that the decline is driven by rising temperatures in growing regions and higher production input costs. She noted that climate change impacts are hitting all agricultural sectors, not just coffee. Final harvest losses will be determined in the first quarter of next year once the main harvest is complete.

Reduced domestic production is compounded by difficulties in importing beans, a critical issue for a market where local production covers only about 40% of national demand. Kapunan highlighted issues with Brazilian beans, a key component for most cafes and roasters. He stated that Brazilian coffee has become the most expensive and difficult to source option, as major traders also face depleted stocks in international markets.

The economic gap between imported and local raw materials is widening. Brazilian beans currently cost at least 650 Philippine pesos per kilogram, while Arabica from the Bantay region sells for 750 to 900 pesos per kilogram. The high cost of local beans is prompting consumers and businesses to seek alternatives in Vietnam and Laos as the market searches for a balance between quality, price, and consumer purchasing power.

Price increases are expected to shift where coffee is consumed rather than reducing total volume. Juan suggested that consumers will brew more coffee at home, driven by cost savings and the accessibility of equipment. Proximity to China makes purchasing espresso machines and pour-over gear straightforward and affordable. Consequently, the total number of cups consumed may remain stable, but the share prepared outside commercial establishments is expected to rise.

Despite supply constraints, demand remains high. The U. S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that coffee consumption in the Philippines will grow by 9.05% in the 2025-2026 marketing year, reaching 405,000 metric tons.