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Spain Q3 2026 Company Registrations Rise 2.3% to 28,117

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Spain recorded a 2.3% year-on-year increase in new company registrations in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 28,117 entities. This growth was mirrored by a 2.6% rise in liquidations, which totaled 5,854 closures. As a result, the liquidation-to-registration ratio stood at 20.8%, effectively unchanged from the previous year, according to statistics from the College of Registrars.

Observing the growth dynamic
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Observing the growth dynamic

The overall trend in business creation over the past three years has been moderately upward but volatile. The period saw declines of 6.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and 5.1% in the second quarter of 2026, fluctuations attributed to geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and revised economic growth forecasts.

Commercial activity remains concentrated in traditional, low-value-added sectors dependent on domestic consumption. Trade led the number of new registrations with a 14.4% share, followed by real estate and professional services at 14.3% each, and construction at 11.5%. Geographically, Madrid and Catalonia together account for 41% of all new companies. While Madrid recorded the highest number of departing organizations (408), the Valencian Community posted the best net balance with a gain of 28 companies. Catalonia reported the worst net balance, losing 37 companies.

Alongside the increase in registrations, capital expansion into existing businesses declined. The number of capital increases fell by 3.1% year-on-year to 6,344 transactions in the third quarter of 2026. The average amount per capital increase operation dropped 18.6% to approximately €633,000, with total investments through capital expansion exceeding €4 billion.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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