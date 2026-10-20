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Iran's Government Energy Shift to Decentralized Solar Power

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Iran is shifting a portion of its government energy load from centralized grids to decentralized production. The State Organization for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SATBA) is coordinating the installation of solar power plants on rooftops, parking lots, and land managed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and its provincial subsidiaries.

Башня Азади, Иран, Тегеран
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Башня Азади, Иран, Тегеран

This move transforms government facilities from pure consumers into localized generation assets. By producing electricity at the point of consumption, the state seeks to reduce reliance on transmission lines and decrease grid strain during peak demand periods.

The operational viability of this shift is supported by a payback period of 3.5 to 4 years for industrial and government solar installations, driven by high regional insolation and the cost of grid electricity. The financial model relies on energy savings to offset capital expenditures in the short term.

While Iran's total renewable capacity has recently surpassed 650 MW, the national target under the Seventh Five-Year Development Plan is 30,000 MW of solar and wind capacity. SATBA's strategy prioritizes small- and medium-scale distributed generation over remote large-scale plants to optimize internal energy logistics and reduce budgetary expenditures.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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