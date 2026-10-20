Santé Québec decouples statutory wage supplements from home care tender bids

Santé Québec has overhauled the public tendering process for home support services in Quebec, removing a pricing mechanism that previously disadvantaged non-profit social economy enterprises. The state agency confirmed that calls for tenders, which were suspended in February 2025, are resuming with a revised evaluation model that decouples statutory wage supplements from the bidding price and harmonizes quality criteria across regions.

The change reverses a policy shift that began when Santé Québec, established in December 2024, mandated that health and social services establishments (CISSS and CIUSSS) use formal competitive bidding for home care contracts. Previously, most of these establishments maintained long-term direct agreements with Établissements d'économie sociale en aide à domicile (EÉSAD), non-profit organizations created in 1996 to provide affordable home care to an aging population.

Under the initial bidding framework, tenders were required to include the total salary paid to employees. For EÉSAD, this figure included a wage supplement of approximately $6 per hour, which is paid by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), not by the health establishment contracting for the service. Private competitors, which did not pay this supplement and often offered wages near the minimum, consistently submitted lower total cost figures. Consequently, private firms won contracts in regions such as Lanaudière, Laval, and Eastern Montérégie, displacing established non-profit providers.

Santé Québec acknowledged in September 2025 that while quality was a factor in previous tenders, the criteria were not harmonized across regions, and the evaluation of quality varied significantly. This inconsistency allowed the lowest-price rule to become the de facto priority. In October 2025, following scrutiny by La Presse canadienne, the agency confirmed that the wage supplement will no longer be included in the tender price calculation, as it is not a cost borne by the contracting authority.

The new operating mechanism relies on a harmonized tender model using uniform guides and criteria. This approach enforces Ministerial Directive 2018-012, which sets strict standards for training, safety, and service quality for personal care tasks. By removing the artificial cost disadvantage faced by EÉSAD and standardizing quality requirements, the revised process aims to restore parity between non-profit social economy providers and private firms.

The initial bidding process had immediate practical consequences for vulnerable clients and workers. In Lanaudière, the EÉSAD Dimavie laid off approximately 75 trained employees, and roughly 200 users lost continuity of care, with some reporting that their long-standing aides were no longer available. In Laval, the Laval Home Support Cooperative lost eight of its 25 trained staff. Workers at these non-profits frequently reported attempts by private firms to poach them with lower wages, which many refused. Several clients, particularly those with cognitive disorders, expressed distress over the sudden replacement of familiar caregivers with strangers who were not always properly informed or trained.

Benoît Caron, director general of the EÉSAD Network, stated that while he has received verbal confirmation that the agency is implementing the requested changes, he awaits concrete evidence in the new tender cycles. Véronique Dinelle, director general of the L'Assomption Home Support Cooperative, indicated that her organization may not participate in future public tenders, citing the inability of non-profit structures to absorb the financial risks associated with the previous flawed bidding process.

The revisions align with the government's 2025 National Policy on Home Support, "Mieux chez soi,” which emphasizes the role of social economy organizations and the importance of continuity in care to reduce staff turnover and maintain stable relationships between caregivers and users. Health Minister Sonia Bélanger had previously stated in May 2025 that she was working with Santé Québec to "make things normal” regarding the contracts.