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IMD launches WebGIS platform to enhance cyclone disaster management

World

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has deployed a new interactive WebGIS-based platform designed to function as a Decision Support System (DSS) for cyclone disaster management. The tool is engineered to consolidate critical cyclone warnings and marine weather data into a single, unified interface to streamline ground-level response efforts.

Hurricane cyclone over the ocean
Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain
Hurricane cyclone over the ocean

Technically, the platform shifts the delivery of weather intelligence from static reports to a geospatial framework. By integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) capabilities, the DSS allows authorities to visualise the intersection of meteorological threats with specific coastal geographies in real-time. This integration is intended to reduce the time gap between the issuance of a warning and the execution of tactical disaster preparedness measures.

The system focuses on two primary data streams: high-resolution cyclone tracking and comprehensive marine weather information. By bringing these disparate datasets into one interactive environment, the IMD aims to provide disaster management agencies with a more precise tool for assessing risk levels and coordinating evacuations or protective works along the coastline.

Currently, the platform is operational as an additional layer of support for India's disaster preparedness infrastructure, serving as a technical bridge between raw meteorological data and the operational decision-making process at the local administrative level.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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