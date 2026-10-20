Power plant emissions and regulatory gaps drive India's persistent air pollution

The annual onset of winter in India typically triggers a familiar narrative: the degradation of air quality in northern cities is attributed primarily to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. However, a closer examination of emission patterns and particulate matter (PM2.5) levels reveals that while agricultural fires are a significant seasonal spike, they are part of a more complex, year-round systemic failure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Georg Pik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Выжигание травы

The prevalence of stubble burning is not merely a choice by farmers but is linked to regulatory constraints. The Punjab Preservation of Sub-Soil Water Act, 2009, which prohibits paddy sowing before May 10, has inadvertently compressed the window for clearing fields to a mere 10-15 days. This policy shift has had a measurable impact; ISRO data from 2002-2020 indicates that paddy-season fires in Punjab and Haryana rose by 21 per cent after 2010, compared to a negligible 1.4 per cent increase in wheat-season fires. Furthermore, the geographic distribution of this practice is evolving, with Madhya Pradesh now accounting for nearly half of such burning activities.

Despite the visibility of smoke plumes in October and November, the data suggests that power plants have been a more substantial source of emissions since 2010. A critical distinction exists here: farm fires are concentrated within a three-month window, whereas power plant emissions are a constant, year-round pressure on the atmosphere. This suggests that treating air quality as a seasonal crisis caused by farmers ignores the permanent structural load imposed by the energy sector.

On a national scale, there is a contradictory trend of marginal improvement and persistent toxicity. India's annual average PM2.5 levels decreased by 15.8 per cent between 2019 and 2025. Yet, these levels remain approximately ten times higher than the World Health Organization's guideline of 5 µg/m³. This disparity places India sixth globally in terms of pollution in 2025, trailing only countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The distribution of this pollution is highly uneven across urban centres. While Mumbai has seen the most significant long-term improvement-with toxic air levels dropping by 24.5 per cent between 2019 and 2025-other regions remain critical. Delhi continues to be the world's most polluted capital. However, the most severe concentrations are found outside the primary metros: Loni in Uttar Pradesh and Byrnihat in Meghalaya rank first and third globally, respectively, with Loni's air quality being more than double the national average.

These figures indicate that the air quality crisis is not a localized phenomenon tied solely to the harvest cycle of the North, but a national systemic issue involving power generation, regulatory bottlenecks in agriculture, and extreme regional variances in industrial and urban emissions.