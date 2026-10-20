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Indian Navy grants AoN for ₹2.41 trillion infrastructure and capability upgrade

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The Indian Navy is advancing a massive infrastructure and capability upgrade, with 78 platforms and 120 fast interceptor craft-valued at approximately ₹2.41 trillion-having received Acceptance of Necessity (AoN). This stage marks the formal recognition of operational requirements and serves as the trigger for the procurement process. According to Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), these additions complement 42 naval platforms that are already on order.

A critical component of this expansion is the acquisition of four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs). The procurement has progressed from the AoN stage to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase, with shortlisted shipyards invited to submit competitive bids last week. These amphibious warships will feature Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) technology, developed under an inter-governmental agreement with the United Kingdom. Unlike traditional direct-drive systems, IFEP uses gas turbines and diesel generators to create electricity that powers both propulsion motors and onboard systems (sensors, weapons, and life support), significantly increasing operational flexibility.

Beyond hull acquisitions, the Navy is focusing on core propulsion and engine indigenisation under the 'Make' category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure. Current efforts include the development of indigenous diesel engines and the AoN for 24-28 megawatt marine gas turbines and generators. Additionally, the RFP for next-generation frigates was issued recently, with the Navy currently awaiting responses.

Vice Admiral Kochhar detailed these initiatives during a briefing for Swavlamban 2026, the Navy's flagship innovation and indigenisation seminar. The strategic focus is shifting toward a "platform- and capability-centric approach," integrating high-frontier technologies into the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan. Key priority areas include:

  • Quantum Technology: Specifically for secure, encrypted communications and positioning systems.
  • Autonomous Systems: Development of extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles and drones/counter-drone systems.
  • Advanced Weaponry: High-power microwave directed-energy systems and indigenous ramjet engines for fixed-wing aircraft.
  • Intelligence: AI-driven cognitive and deception systems, alongside enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) tools.

The operational shift toward a multi-dimensional, networked force is being supported by the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework. This ecosystem has seen over 4,000 proposals from Indian innovators, including approximately 150 MSMEs and start-ups. To date, projects worth more than ₹3,500 crore have been granted AoN, with contracts exceeding ₹1,900 crore already concluded, translating theoretical innovation into practical naval capabilities.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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