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Facilities feature water-harvesting and UV-resistant roofing to reduce post-harvest losses

World » Americas » Guyana

Two climate-smart shade houses commissioned in Region One on October 14 are set to enhance crop production and value-added processing for women's groups in Morawhanna and Smith Creek. The facilities, part of the Economic Livelihoods Project, are designed to reduce post-harvest losses by enabling the dehydration of crops such as celery and shallots into products with extended shelf life.

The farmer's hands examine a fresh salad in the greenhouse
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The farmer's hands examine a fresh salad in the greenhouse

The initiative is funded by the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) and implemented by the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS). A key operational feature of the infrastructure is its adaptation to regional climate challenges; the Morawhanna facility incorporates water-harvesting systems to maintain irrigation during dry spells associated with El Niño, while the Smith Creek structure utilizes ultraviolet-resistant corrugated roofing to protect produce from extreme weather conditions.

Sylvia Roberts, leader of the Towatuma local women's group, noted that the investment provides a direct mechanism for generating additional income. By moving beyond basic cultivation to processing, the groups aim to strengthen their market position and improve household financial stability.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha stated that the commissioning aligns with the government's objective to expand agricultural production into the hinterland. He emphasized the sector's goal of achieving at least 35 per cent participation by women and young people, describing the facility as evidence of the central role these groups play in transforming Guyana's agricultural landscape.

"Today's commissioning holds special significance as it reflects the central role women continue to play in the development and transformation of our agricultural sector,” Mustapha said.

GMCS Project Director Annette Arjoon-Martins attributed the project's success to collaboration among donors and government agencies, specifically citing IDB Lab, the GGI, and the Ministry of Agriculture. Lorna Carlson, Socio-economic Manager at ExxonMobil Guyana, highlighted the role of community-led investment in supporting local livelihoods.

"Today is about celebration, growth, partnership and community and it reminds us that agriculture remains at the heart of Guyana. It feeds families, it supports livelihoods across the country and it drives economic growth,” Carlson said.

Region One Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley added that increased local production could reduce reliance on food transported from the coast, providing more reliable income streams for Indigenous women and young people. The facilities were constructed by local community contractors, integrating direct community participation into the project's delivery.

The Greater Guyana Initiative is a 10-year, GY$20 billion commitment funded by the Stabroek Block co-venturers ExxonMobil Guyana, Hess, and CNOOC. Through its partnership with GMCS, the GGI supports initiatives aimed at strengthening livelihoods and resilience among Indigenous and coastal populations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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