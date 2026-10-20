Avon and Wiltshire youth mental health service upgraded to 'good' after community care improvements

The community mental health service for children and young people in Avon and Wiltshire has received a "good” rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a significant upgrade from the previous "requires improvement” classification. This change follows an inspection conducted in June, during which regulators found that the trust was no longer in breach of regulations regarding risk assessments, staffing safety, or environmental concerns that had plagued the service previously.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Elderly people and visitors are waiting for an appointment in the office of a state institution with documents

Practical improvements for patients

For young people receiving care at home, the shift in rating reflects specific operational changes aimed at reducing the need for long-distance hospital admissions. Inspectors noted that staff now develop bespoke care packages, allowing complex cases to be managed within the community. A notable example cited was the provision of nasogastric tube feeding for young people with eating disorders in their own homes, a service previously unavailable outside of inpatient settings.

The service has also integrated clinical monitoring into community visits. A clinic within the service now offers blood tests, weight monitoring, and electrocardiograms (ECGs), eliminating the need for young people to rely on their general practitioners for these checks and removing the wait time for results. Additionally, those on the waiting list now have access to 24-hour crisis support, with staff actively checking in to assess if needs have deteriorated, ensuring faster intervention for those whose mental health is declining.

Continuing barriers to access

Despite these advancements, access to the service remains constrained by high demand. CQC inspectors reported that families stated it still took a significant amount of time to secure an initial appointment. Furthermore, the involvement of young people in the planning of their own care was not consistent; some patients reported they had never seen a copy of their care plan, and the service did not always involve them in decision-making processes as intended.

These findings come against a backdrop of continued strain on inpatient capacity. The closure of the Riverside "Tier 4” in-patient unit in the Bristol and Bath area, which occurred nearly three years ago, has left a gap in severe mental health provision. As a replacement has not yet been established, young people in the most severe crises are frequently transported to facilities in Bournemouth, Plymouth, or Bodmin in Cornwall, distances that can exceed 100 miles from home.

Context of oversight and recent incidents

The scrutiny of Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services has intensified following the death of Lucy Curtis, a 17-year-old from Almondsbury, in January 2024. An inquest later found that failures in the care she received "probably” or "possibly” contributed to her death. The CQC's previous inspection had identified breaches related to long waiting lists and safe staffing, issues that the trust has now addressed, resulting in the regulatory upgrade for community services.

AWP leadership acknowledged the progress while maintaining that a new Tier 4 unit in the Bristol and Bath area remains a priority. The trust has stated that the future replacement will offer a broader range of specialised inpatient care than the previous Riverside facility, with the aim of reducing the number of families who must travel outside the region for treatment. Sarah Jones, the chief nursing officer at AWP, said the feedback from families that support has made a positive difference was a key driver for the continued improvements in the community service.