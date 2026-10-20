Piercebridge Roman bridge stranded on dry land by River Tees' northward shift

In the village of Piercebridge, County Durham, a Roman bridge stands on dry land, disconnected from the River Tees it was engineered to span.

The river's migration

Built at the start of the third century AD, the stone bridge served as a critical link for Dere Street, the Roman road connecting York with Corbridge near Hadrian's Wall. The structure was designed to move soldiers, traders, and supplies across the Tees.

Over the subsequent centuries, the course of the river shifted northwards. This geographical movement left the southern abutment and the stone piers stranded away from the current channel. Archaeological evidence indicates that the Romans dealt with this instability during their own occupation, replacing parts of the original crossing with a causeway as the water receded.

Fortification and settlement

The bridge was the anchor for a broader military complex. Around AD 260, a Roman fort was constructed to house auxiliary cavalry, strategically positioned where Dere Street met the river. While much of the fort is now buried beneath the modern village, excavations have revealed defensive walls, ditches, and a latrine in the north-east corner.

Outside the fort's walls, evidence of a civilian settlement exists, marking the site as a hub of trade and military administration rather than a simple transit point.

Military continuity

The site's strategic value persisted long after the Roman departure. On 1 December 1642, during the English Civil War, the crossing became a flashpoint for conflict. Royalist troops moving south engaged and defeated a smaller Parliamentarian force defending the bridge, confirming the river crossing's enduring military significance.

Visiting the site

The remaining stonework is managed by English Heritage and is open to the public. The ruins are accessible via a path from near the George Hotel, though access is limited by a stile and uneven terrain. A one-kilometre circular heritage walk connects the bridge ruins with the remnants of the Roman fort.