County Durham NHS Trust reviews care after two young deaths from sepsis

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has initiated a review of the care provided to two young patients who died from sepsis within the past year. The trust, which operates hospitals and health services across County Durham and Darlington, confirmed that it is examining the specific circumstances surrounding these cases to determine whether different clinical decisions could have altered the outcomes.

Sepsis is a medical emergency caused by the body's response to infection, often progressing rapidly and becoming life-threatening if not identified early. The trust stated that recognising the signs promptly is critical to effective treatment.

Clinical response and governance

In response to the deaths, the trust announced measures to strengthen staff training and education. It is also ensuring that national sepsis screening tools are applied consistently across its services. A spokesperson for the trust noted that the organisation is monitoring how well these protocols are followed and will continue to assess progress through its clinical governance processes.

"We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to provide the safest possible care for children and young people," the spokesperson said. "We are therefore looking closely at the care provided to understand whether anything could have been done differently and what we can learn to improve how we recognise and respond to sepsis. We will continue to monitor progress through our clinical governance processes and act on any further improvements identified through the review."

The trust has not disclosed further details regarding the identities of the patients or the specific circumstances of their deaths. The review aims to identify lessons that can improve the recognition and treatment of sepsis in the region.