Neath Port Talbot amends 1975 byelaws to allow cycling in Gnoll Park

Neath Port Talbot Council has amended a 1975 byelaw to allow cycling through specific sections of Gnoll Country Park, enabling the implementation of an active travel route between Neath and the village of Cimla.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bike path in the park

The change removes a long-standing prohibition on cycling to allow passage through the town's war memorial gate, the access route to the bottom pond, and the path connecting the pond to Cimla Crescent. This modification follows a 2023 decision by the council to develop a route intended to divert pedestrians and cyclists away from the B4287 Cimla road and Afan Valley road, where high traffic volumes and speeds currently limit safety.

Under the amended rules, cycling is permitted only along these designated sections. Unrestricted cycling across the wider pleasure ground area remains prohibited.

An impact assessment accompanying the proposal stated that risks would be managed through the use of signage and monitoring to ensure protected groups are not negatively affected.

Council documentation noted that without this specific byelaw amendment, the proposed active travel route could not be implemented in its current form, as the 1975 regulations would have continued to prohibit all cycling within the Pleasure Grounds.

The approval was confirmed during a full council meeting in October 2026. The move follows a £12 million investment in Gnoll Country Park completed in 2025, which included the construction of a visitor centre and play area, alongside repairs to the Gnoll House ruin.