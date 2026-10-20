Tshwane water plant offline until 2027 due to upstream sewage pollution

The water treatment plant that once supplied approximately 5% of Tshwane's daily water demand has been idle for a year, leaving residents in the eastern parts of the capital without this source. The operational halt is caused by industrial, urban, and sewage pollution in the Rietvlei River, which feeds the Rietvlei Dam. City officials estimate that the plant will not be fully operational until March or April 2027, creating a prolonged period of reduced water availability for Tshwane, a city of over four million people.

The institutional mechanism behind this outage is the failure of upstream wastewater treatment and by-law enforcement in the City of Ekurhuleni, which drains into the same water catchment. The Hartebeestfontein Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) in Ekurhuleni discharges effluent into the Rietvlei River. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), poor-quality effluent, industrial waste from facilities in Isando and Spartan, and underperforming sewage pump stations have rendered the water untreatable by the downstream Tshwane facility. This breakdown illustrates a critical flaw in South Africa's water management model: treated sewage from one municipality is often the raw input for drinking water plants in another, meaning that pollution upstream becomes an immediate service failure downstream.

Institutional accountability and operational failures

On 8 October, the Limpopo-Olifants Catchment Management Agency (LOCMA), a DWS entity, filed criminal charges against the City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT). DWS Deputy Minister Jack Bloom stated that the charges were a "last resort” following non-compliance with an August 2025 directive. The directive required the city to address pollution sources, including industrial discharges and operational failures at the Hartebeestfontein WWTW. ERWAT manager Mpho Makgatha acknowledged that the plant was not designed to handle high levels of oils, fats, and lubricants from local industries, leading to equipment failures. While ERWAT reports that effluent compliance improved from 32% in August 2025 to 84% in September 2026, DWS officials maintain that the city remains non-compliant with overall pollution control and rehabilitation requirements.

The practical impact on Tshwane is exacerbated by existing constraints. The city is already using approximately 120-million litres more water per day than its Rand Water allocation, and recorded a distribution loss of over 135-billion litres in the 2024/25 financial year, where 39% of water generated yielded no income. With the Rietvlei plant offline, Tshwane must rely on other sources that are themselves under pressure. The Department of Water and Sanitation anticipates further outages between now and March 2027, coinciding with the 2026/27 El Niño season, which is expected to bring hotter, drier conditions and increased water demand in Gauteng.

Material conditions and system-wide risk

Water testing conducted by GroundUp several kilometres downstream from the Hartebeestfontein WWTW discharge point confirmed severe contamination. Rapid screening kits for coliform bacteria turned tar-black within a couple of hours, and Petrifilm tests indicated heavy bacterial growth and the presence of industrial oils. These findings align with the operational halt of the treatment plant, as the water quality exceeds the capacity of the Tshwane facility's design specifications. The plant was built to treat water meeting certain baseline quality standards, not to convert raw sewage and heavy industrial waste into potable water.

Dr Anthony Turton, a water management expert, described this reliance on indirect reuse as an "existential threat” to South Africa's water security. The 2025 Green Drop report found that 47% of treatment plants in the country are in a critical state. Because the system depends on the quality of effluent from upstream municipalities, any lapse in treatment compliance directly compromises drinking water availability downstream. For Tshwane residents, the abstract issue of municipal compliance translates into a concrete lack of water supply from a key source, a condition that may persist for at least 18 months. The City of Tshwane did not respond to inquiries regarding how it is managing the loss of this capacity for its residents.