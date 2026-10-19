Skeletal remains found under fresh cement in Cebu City believed to be missing man

Skeletal remains discovered under a layer of recently poured cement in a Cebu City vacant lot are believed to be those of Isaac Vergel Viernes, a 23-year-old man who went missing in October 2026. The discovery took place on the afternoon of October 19 at the former One Citilink Terminal site in Barangay Pahina Central, marking the end of a 12-day search initiated by his family.

Jenny Viernes, the victim's mother, identified the remains based on specific physical characteristics and clothing items recovered from the site. She noted the black shorts and red underwear worn by the body, along with a distinctive gap in his teeth. Viernes had been living with a partner in Sitio Baskio, Barangay Basak Pardo, and was last seen in the early hours of October 7. According to the family, he had been out selling sisig all night before lying down at home, only to leave without informing anyone of his whereabouts. Assumed to be at his partner's residence in Barangay Labangon, his absence prompted family members to contact police and post appeals on social media when he did not return.

Discovery and forensic evidence

The location of the remains was pinpointed following a tip-off received by police on October 18, suggesting the body had been disposed of in the vacant lot. Upon inspection with personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), officials noted a strong foul odor emanating from the area. City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who was present at the scene, stated that investigators dug approximately two feet into the ground to recover bones and other potential evidence. Tumulak confirmed that the remains were human, verified by funeral parlor staff, and described them as skeletal rather than a whole body.

Tumulak outlined a sequence of events described by authorities as a planned killing. He said the victim was wrapped in cloth, dropped into a canal, and subsequently covered with cement mixed with charcoal to mask the smell. Evidence supporting this account included a sack found near the site and traces indicating the cement was mixed locally. The fact that the cement had not yet fully hardened indicated that the burial occurred recently. Authorities also suggested that the perpetrators may have accessed the lot from the rear entrance.

Investigation into motive

Relatives have obtained closed-circuit television footage showing Viernes with a man and a woman on a bridge near the burial site shortly after 4 a. m. on October 7, the day he disappeared. Despite these leads, the family stated they have no insight into the motive for the killing, as they were unaware of any personal disputes or conflicts involving Viernes. Police are continuing their investigation, examining various angles of the case to identify the individuals responsible for the death.