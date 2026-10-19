Uzbekistan-USA Trade: $304.5M in Services Exports vs. $272.5M in Machinery Imports

The upcoming visit by U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Samarkand in mid-October 2026 marks a significant step in institutionalizing economic dialogue between the United States and Central Asia. Arriving with a delegation representing more than 100 American companies, Rubio is set to chair the C5+1 ministerial meeting, a format initiated in 2015. This event is not merely diplomatic; it serves as a testing ground for translating high-level political agreements into tangible industrial and infrastructural flows, specifically targeting regional economic interconnectivity, energy security, and supply chain resilience.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Office of Senator Marco Rubio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Marco Rubio

The Architecture of the C5+1 Format

The C5+1 framework, established following the first meeting of foreign ministers from the five Central Asian states and the U. S. in Samarkand in November 2015, provides a structured channel for addressing transnational challenges that individual national policies cannot resolve. These include transit logistics, cross-border infrastructure, and the stability of supply chains. The format has evolved significantly since its inception. The first presidential-level summit took place in New York in September 2023, followed by the first Critical Minerals Dialogue in February 2024 and the B5+1 Business Forum in Almaty in March 2024. A subsequent summit in the White House on November 6, 2025, yielded announced trade and investment agreements valued at over $25 billion for the region, spanning aviation, agricultural machinery, rail infrastructure, digital technologies, and critical mineral extraction. For Uzbekistan, this regional platform complements bilateral ties by creating a mechanism to discuss projects that require multi-state coordination, such as transport links connecting Central Asia to the South Caucasus and Europe.

Bilateral Investment Mechanisms and Capital Access

Beyond regional summits, the Uzbek-U.S. partnership has developed specific institutional channels for capital mobilization. A key outcome of the November 2025 negotiations in Washington was the establishment of the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council. Co-chaired by Said Mirziyoyeva, head of the Uzbek Presidential Administration, and Sergio Gor from the U. S. side, this council is tasked with monitoring the implementation of trade agreements, facilitating financing, and promoting services from IT Park residents. This institutional oversight aims to bridge the gap between signed memorandums and operational project execution.

Access to international capital markets has also expanded through the listing of the National Investment Fund of Uzbekistan (UzNIF). On May 18, 2026, global depositary receipts for the fund were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Managed by Franklin Templeton since 2025, UzNIF holds stakes in 13 state-owned enterprises. The involvement of a major U. S.-based asset manager in restructuring this portfolio of state assets represents a significant shift in how Uzbekistan approaches equity market access, introducing international standards and liquidity to a previously closed segment of the economy.

Parallel developments involve strategic cooperation with global financial giants. In January 2026, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Adebayo Ogunlesi of BlackRock. Subsequent talks in Tashkent on July 7, 2026, focused on expanding cooperation in privatization, the development of financial markets, the fuel and energy complex, petrochemistry, and joint investments in artificial intelligence technologies. Furthermore, a joint investment platform with the U. S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) was signed in February 2026 and launched in June of the same year. This platform is designed to select and finance priority projects in energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, logistics, and high-tech sectors, explicitly aimed at attracting private investors, sovereign funds, and international financial institutions. The creation of such a filtering and financing mechanism provides a concrete basis for the upcoming Samarkand discussions, allowing partners to evaluate specific projects for readiness and participation conditions.

Critical Minerals and Value-Added Processing

A central pillar of the economic agenda is the development of the critical minerals sector. A memorandum of partnership was signed in September 2024, followed by an intergovernmental memorandum on supply security in mining and processing in February 2026. For Uzbekistan, the strategic imperative is not merely to export raw ores but to develop higher value-added production. This entails enriching, processing, and manufacturing products that meet the specifications of industrial consumers. Consequently, the evaluation of joint projects increasingly hinges on the depth of processing, access to technology, the training of local specialists, and the proportion of operations conducted domestically. This approach seeks to integrate Uzbekistan into global industrial chains as a producer of refined materials and components, rather than solely as a resource supplier.

Trade Dynamics and Economic Structure

The quantitative trajectory of trade between the two countries reflects a rapid expansion, though with structural asymmetries. According to the National Committee on Statistics of Uzbekistan, bilateral trade turnover increased 4.7-fold between 2017 and 2025, rising from $215 million to $1 billion. During this period, exports grew from $32.1 million to $291.7 million, while imports increased from $182.9 million to $712.3 million. The data for the first eight months of 2026 shows continued momentum: total trade reached $810.4 million, a 33.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Exports surged by 59.9% to $304.5 million, while imports rose by 21.3% to $506 million. The U. S. share in Uzbekistan's external trade increased from 1.1% to 1.4%.

Structurally, the composition of trade highlights the current dependency on American goods and services. In the first eight months of 2026, services accounted for $224.8 million, or 73.8%, of total exports, followed by machinery and transport equipment at $44.8 million and mineral fuels at $17.6 million. In contrast, imports were dominated by machinery and transport equipment, which constituted $272.5 million (53.9% of the total), followed by services ($84.1 million) and chemical products ($73.5 million). This imbalance indicates that while the trade volume is expanding, the industrial base of Uzbekian exports remains heavily weighted toward services, whereas the import structure is driven by capital goods and technology necessary for industrial modernization.

The private sector presence has also grown significantly. As of September 1, 2026, 377 enterprises with American capital are operational in Uzbekistan, spanning processing and mining industries, energy, oil and gas chemistry, agriculture, construction, and IT services. Cumulative direct foreign investment and credits from the U. S. for the 2017-2025 period exceeded $2.9 billion, with the annual flow increasing from $8.6 million in 2017 to $383.2 million in 2025. This steady growth in direct investment underscores a shift from transactional trade to deeper integration of American corporate assets within the Uzbek economy.

Practical Implications for Future Cooperation

The upcoming Samarkand meeting is set against this backdrop of growing but uneven economic integration. The primary challenge is to ensure that high-level political commitments are backed by project-level preparation and financing. For the aviation sector, this means moving beyond announcements to the actual supply and operation of aircraft; for industry, it requires the construction and commissioning of production capacities; and for the raw materials sector, it involves mastering processing technologies and securing long-term contracts for refined products. The establishment of the DFC joint platform and the American-Uzbek Investment Council provides the necessary institutional scaffolding to monitor these processes. By linking bilateral investment mechanisms with the regional C5+1 dialogue, Uzbekistan aims to create a resilient ecosystem where specific industrial projects in energy, infrastructure, and high-tech sectors can access both national resources and international capital, thereby solidifying its role in the broader Eurasian economic landscape.